Mother of Ohio State football player killed in weekend drive-by mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details in a deadly shooting that killed the Chicago mother of an Ohio State football player.

Several people were injured, but 40-year-old Ashley Griggs, a mother of two, was shot and killed.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the family as police searched for the gunman who opened fire on a crowd.

Forty-year-old Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate, was shot and killed in Garfield Park. The family doesn't want to talk on camera, but they said their hearts are ripped apart.

Several markers lined the intersection of Washington and Karlov after a mass drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 4000 block of W. Washington, where they found multiple people shot. Forty-year-old Ashley Griggs was shot numerous times and taken to Mt. Sinai where she died.

Four others are hospitalized in fair condition.

They are a 38-year-old woman, and three men, ages 38, 39, and 42.

CBS spoke by phone with Ashley Grigg's mother, who said she was a mother of two and her daughter was at a gathering after a school reunion.

Griggs recently posted to Twitter a screenshot of her son's Ohio State University jersey for sale, saying the wait is finally over.

The school's Department of Athletics released this statement:

"Our coach and coaches are aware of this terrible tragedy, incredibly saddened, and they, along with our players, will support Carnell in any way they can during this most difficult time."

Tate's former seven-on-seven team, the South Florida Express, was among many who expressed sympathy for Tate and his family on social media.

The shooting happened in the 11th police district. From January to July 15th of this year, in the district, there have been 49 homicides. Last year there were 37 and 186 people were shot this year, compared to 222 in 2022.

The Chicago Police Department has no one in custody as they continue their investigation of this incident.

