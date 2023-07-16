Watch CBS News
Drive-by mass shooting in Garfield Park leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people were shot, one fatally, on the city's West Side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4000 Block of W. Washington Boulevard.

Chicago police said officers responded to a person shot and found multiple victims who were struck by gunfire.

A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old woman was shot in the rear and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The third victim, A 39-year-old man, was struck in the arm and also taken to Stroger in fair condition. The fourth victim, a 38-year-old man was shot in the thigh and was taken to Stroger in fair condition.

The fifth victim, a 42-year-old man, was struck in the leg and foot and taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

One of the victims told police that the suspect was traveling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No arrests were made.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.

