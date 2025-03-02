Watch CBS News
Weather

Mostly sunny in Chicago with below average temps for Sunday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Mostly sunny, cool temps in Chicago
Mostly sunny, cool temps in Chicago 02:11

High pressure will allow for a dry and quiet day with less wind. It will be colder than average, with highs in the upper 30s.

right-now-mar-2.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-today-mar-2.png
CBS News Chicago
todays-forecast-bar-graph-mar-2.png
CBS News Chicago

A spring storm is taking shape and moving across the country, bringing a severe storm threat to the south. Moisture will feed into the system from the Gulf and enhance our rain chances on Tuesday, especially into the evening and night. Localized flooding is possible with thunder along the mild side of the system. 

storm-threat-mar-2.png
CBS News Chicago
flash-flood-mar-2.png
CBS News Chicago
rain-chance-mar-2.png
CBS News Chicago

Models take the center of the storm overhead on Wednesday. As the low heads for Michigan, cold air will wrap into the system, creating falling temperatures, strong cold winds, and rain that will change to snow during the day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high of 38.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low of 29.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop, with a high of 49.

7-day-mar-2.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.