Mostly sunny in Chicago with below average temps for Sunday

High pressure will allow for a dry and quiet day with less wind. It will be colder than average, with highs in the upper 30s.

A spring storm is taking shape and moving across the country, bringing a severe storm threat to the south. Moisture will feed into the system from the Gulf and enhance our rain chances on Tuesday, especially into the evening and night. Localized flooding is possible with thunder along the mild side of the system.

Models take the center of the storm overhead on Wednesday. As the low heads for Michigan, cold air will wrap into the system, creating falling temperatures, strong cold winds, and rain that will change to snow during the day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high of 38.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low of 29.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop, with a high of 49.

