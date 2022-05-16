Most Holy Redeemer celebrates Father Al's 100th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a special party in the Chicago suburbs for a beloved priest Sunday as Father Albert Adamich, or Father Al as he's known at Most Holy Redeemer in Evergreen Park.

He turned 100 years old Sunday, and parisioners couldn't let the day go by without cake and a few hugs.

Pope Pius the 11th was in the Vatican when Father Al was born.

He was ordained in 1948 and served at Most Holy Redeemer until his retirement in 1992.

He is now the oldest and longest serving priest in the Chicago Archdiocese.