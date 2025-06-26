Watch CBS News
Man, 73, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Morton Grove, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
A 73-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Police said, around 7:30 a.m., the man was walking on Beckwith Road near Neenah Avenue, when he was hit by a tan Chevrolet Equinox.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene, and police later found the vehicle abandoned.

Around 10:15 a.m., police located a person of interest in the crash, which remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call police at 847-470-5200.

