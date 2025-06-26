Man, 73, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Morton Grove, Illinois

A 73-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Police said, around 7:30 a.m., the man was walking on Beckwith Road near Neenah Avenue, when he was hit by a tan Chevrolet Equinox.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene, and police later found the vehicle abandoned.

Around 10:15 a.m., police located a person of interest in the crash, which remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call police at 847-470-5200.