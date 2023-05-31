Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect who robbed rider of handheld game at CTA Red Line station

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking for a man who they say robbed a person near the morse street red line station earlier this month.

Police say he stole the victim's handheld gaming device on May 18 around 8:30 p.m. at night.

If you know this man you are asked to contact mass transit detectives at 312-745-4443.

