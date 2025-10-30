Morgan Wallen making 2026 "Still The Problem" tour stop in Chicago

Country singer Morgan Wallen is bringing his new 2026 tour to Chicago this summer.

Wallen's "Still The Problem Tour" will stop in Chicago on June 19 and 20 at Soldier Field. The country singer will be joined by Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King on Friday. Ella Langley will join the tour on Saturday.

Presale starts on November 5 at 10 a.m.

You can register for presale tickets on the Still The Problem website. A presale code will be sent with a link to ticket sales.