Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens are recovering after they were shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday evening. 

Just before 6 p.m., two boys, 13 and 16, were in a parked car on 113th and May in Morgan Park.

Someone walked up and shot both teens. 

The 16-year-old was shot in the arm, and the 13-year-old was struck in the hand. 

They were both hospitalized in fair condition. 

First published on November 26, 2022 / 11:08 PM

