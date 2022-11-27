Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens are recovering after they were shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., two boys, 13 and 16, were in a parked car on 113th and May in Morgan Park.

Someone walked up and shot both teens.

The 16-year-old was shot in the arm, and the 13-year-old was struck in the hand.

They were both hospitalized in fair condition.