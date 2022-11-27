Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens are recovering after they were shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday evening.
Just before 6 p.m., two boys, 13 and 16, were in a parked car on 113th and May in Morgan Park.
Someone walked up and shot both teens.
The 16-year-old was shot in the arm, and the 13-year-old was struck in the hand.
They were both hospitalized in fair condition.
