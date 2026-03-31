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More thunderstorms moving into Chicago area

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.
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Laura Bannon

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Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Chicago area on Tuesday. Here's what you can expect. 

Some areas can expect strong to severe storms. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, especially late afternoon into the evening as the front passes through.

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport until 9:45 a.m. due to thunderstorms. 

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for LaSalle County through 9:30 a.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 10:30 a.m. for Kankakee, Grundy, Kenda, and Will counties.

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There is a low tornado risk.  

Conditions will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s and 80s before a cold front moves into the area.   

Showers and storms will gradually move south Tuesday night as a front clears the region, bringing a noticeable cooldown into the 30s and 40s by Wednesday morning.

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