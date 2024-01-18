Watch CBS News
More snow for Chicago area, dangerous cold this weekend

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More snow is on the way.

Early morning snow wraps up and Thursday will stay quiet during the day with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. 

A few flurries are possible but another round of snow is expected by night.   

A Winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon on Friday for Northeast Illinois, including Chicago. Only 1-4 inches of snow are expected, but blowing and drifting snow will create issues throughout the morning Friday. 

A Winter Storm Warning will take effect for Porter, and LaPorte counties from 10 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday with heavy lake effect snow expected with over 6 inches of total snow accumulation. 

Temperatures reach the teens and 20s by the weekend and climb to the low 30s by Monday. 

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 5:10 AM CST

