Chicago First Alert Weather: More snow, flurries tonight

By Albert Ramon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers this evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of flurries overnight. Lows will be cold in the mid 20s.

Saturday will be cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s. A chance for flurries throughout the day.

For Sunday, some clouds in the morning, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cold in the mid to upper 20s.

Next week will start out with a chance for flurries on Monday with highs in the low 30s. Snow chances increase a bit on Wednesday with cold highs in the low 20s. The best chance for snow will be on Thursday, then scattered snow chances and much colder for Friday. Highs late next week will be in the teens.

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 25°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of flurries. Breezy and cold. High 28°

SUNDAY: Clearing skies in the morning, then lots of sun in the afternoon. High 28°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 3:42 PM

