After near-record temps, more seasonable weather is coming to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) —The city reached near-record high temperatures in the middle 80s on Friday, but a pair of cold fronts bring more seasonable October weather this weekend.

CBS News Chicago

The first front slips through quietly overnight, leading to cooler air across much of our area on Saturday. Some areas south of I-80 will remain south of the front and may reach 80 degrees, but Chicago's temperatures hold in the 60s.

CBS News Chicago

A disturbance rolling our way Saturday night will increase the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of these should clear by the Marathon Sunday morning.

Another cold front will arrive midday Sunday, bringing stronger winds and colder air. This will lead to the coolest weather since April early next week, with frost and even a rural freeze in some far-west suburbs. A few lake-effect rain showers will remain possible at times, especially in northwest Indiana, Sunday through early Tuesday.

CBS News Chicago

What to expect for Friday night

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 59

Showers return on Saturday

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms late. High: 67 Chicago, near 80 south

Isolated showers on Sunday

Mostly cloudy and windy with isolated showers. Temperatures fall late. High: 66