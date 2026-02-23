Misty McMichael, widow of Chicago Bears icon Steve "Mongo" McMichael, cleared of domestic battery charge

No charges will be filed against Misty McMichael, the widow of Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael, after she was arrested during a welfare check early Friday morning.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in Frankfort, Illinois, following multiple 911 hang-up calls placed from the home.

McMichael and a man told deputies that they had been drinking and arguing for hours. The man said the fight turned physical, and McMichael choked him, which she disputed, saying that it didn't.

The sheriff's office said a witness told them they had heard the couple arguing for hours, then heard "a lot of noise and banging." They said they found both on the kitchen floor. Deputies said they noticed scratches and injuries on the man's neck and arrested McMichael.

Prosecutors on Monday said no charges were filed against McMichael.