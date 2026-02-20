Misty McMichael, widow of Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael, charged with domestic battery in Will County

Misty McMichael, the widow of Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael who died from ALS, has been charged with domestic battery in Will County.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home in Frankfort early Friday morning for a welfare check after there were multiple 911 hangup calls placed from the home.

When the arrived, McMichael and a man told officers they had been drinking and arguing for hours. The man said the fight turned physical and McMichael choked him,

McMichael disputed that, saying the fight had not turned physical, police said.

The sheriff's office said a witness told them they had heard the couple arguing for hours, then heard "a lot of noise and banging." They said they found both on the kitchen floor.

Deputies said they noticed scratches and injuries on the man' neck, and arrested McMichael. She is charged with on misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

No further information was immediately available.