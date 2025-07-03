Family asks for help locating 2-year-old's lost stuffed bear, last seen in Long Grove

A Chicago family is asking for help locating their son's favorite stuffed bear that went missing during a festival visit in the northwest suburbs.

The gray stuffed animal named "Bear" vanished this past weekend at the Strawberry Festival in Long Grove.

Two-year-old Everett has had a bear since the day he was born. The family said the plush companion has been by his side through sleepless nights, teething, doctor visits, and more.

It is believed that the bear may have fallen out of their stroller Saturday evening near the main entrance.

At some point, they learned someone may have turned him in, but by the time they returned, all the way from Chicago, he was nowhere to be found.

Hundreds of people on social media have stepped up to help. A Facebook post has been shared more than 400 times, and some people have even checked security footage and searched the festival grounds.

Everett's mom admits that she sometimes feels somewhat ridiculous for making such a big effort for a stuffed animal, but she says the bear is irreplaceable, and they're offering a generous reward for his return with no questions asked.

The family is hoping someone can help bring him home.

Anyone with information on the bear's whereabouts is asked to email the family at Mary.McLane@emcogears.com.