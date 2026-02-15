Cook County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in finding missing Stickney Township man

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing man from Stickney Township.

Michael Quinn, 73, was reported missing on Sunday by his family. He was last seen by his family on Dec. 5 of last year, authorities said.

Michael is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 135 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. Authorities said he does not drive or have a cell phone.



Michael Quinn, 73, was last seen by his family on Dec. 5. Cook County Cheriff's Office

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.