Cook County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in finding missing Stickney Township man
The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing man from Stickney Township.
Michael Quinn, 73, was reported missing on Sunday by his family. He was last seen by his family on Dec. 5 of last year, authorities said.
Michael is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 135 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. Authorities said he does not drive or have a cell phone.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.