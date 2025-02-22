Dozens of volunteers join search for missing dog Minnie, who escaped Chicago doggy daycare

Volunteers help search for missing dog who escaped doggy daycare

Volunteers were out in force on Saturday, searching for a missing dog in downtown Chicago.

Minnie's picture has been shared all over social media ever since she opened doors to escape a doggy daycare in the South Loop on Sunday.

Flyers with pictures of Minnie have been posted all over downtown Chicago.

She's been missing ever since escaping from PUPS Pet Club in the South Loop on Sunday, and her owners have been frantically searching ever since.

On Saturday, they had help from a pet recovery team and complete strangers, as nearly 100 people went out across the city looking for Minnie.

They broke into small groups Saturday afternoon, putting up flyers at every corner.

Minnie, a 7-year-old mixed breed, was staying at PUPS Pet Club on Sunday when she managed to get out of her crate and open several doors, before running down Michigan Avenue. Part of her escape was even captured on a security camera.

The doggy daycare hired a thermal drone pilot this week to help in the search. They also hired a pet psychic.

Saturday's search was the largest search effort so far.

"They say the number one thing is visibility and flyers, and that's what this whole search party is about today; is canvassing every and any neighborhood, putting up as many flyers, so you can't go more than a block without seeing her," said her owner, Laura Simpler

There have been several supposed sightings of Minnie since she went missing, including one Saturday afternoon, but still hasn't been reunited with her family.

Minnie's owners haven't lost hope, and are counting on Chicago to help them find their pup.