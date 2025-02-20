Drone pilot joins search for missing dog Minnie, who escaped Chicago doggy daycare center

The search continues for a dog who has captured many hearts after escaping a doggy daycare center in Chicago.

PUPS Pet Club in the South Loop has brought in extra reinforcements to help find 7-year-old Minnie, after she was able to get out early Sunday by opening doors using her mouth.

Minnie's picture has been shared all over social media as word has spread about her disappearance.

PUPS Pet Club CEO Dan Rubenstein said he's enlisted a pet psychic and hired a pet recovery expert.

The search for Minnie continues on foot and in the air.

Kat Cavanaugh, founder of Dog Gone Pet Recovery, is a certified drone pilot who specializes in thermal imaging. Rubenstein hired her to help find Minnie.

"I actually at first turned him down, because I said, 'No there's the... And then I'm like, no I have to help him. I just have to try, you know, for what it's worth," she said.

She's rescued dogs before in wooded areas, but downtown Chicago is different.

"There are so many different aspects that are working against you. The tall buildings, the population, numerous places where she can go hide under because my drone can't see under things," she said.

Some of the limits on a drone search include flight restrictions prohibiting her from flying over the federal jail in downtown Chicago, or flying over people

"I would like to find her. Like I said, there's a lot of things against us right now, working against us, but I'm going to keep a positive attitude," Cavanaugh said.

That includes so many pet owners who have joined the search.

Laura Simpler, Minnie's owner, has been passing out flyers nonstop. She said everyone she meets has heard about Minnie.

"I think she has stolen the hearts of Chicago at this time. Maybe half the people down here already know. They're on our Facebook group," she said.

Simpler said, since she's put her number on the flyer, she's gotten scam calls.

"'Hey, I have your dog. We need to do emergency surgery, just give me your credit card number.' And I saw a post online that someone just got that the other day too. It's hard to see what some of the world can do, but it's far outweighed by everyone else we've been meeting and seeing," she said.

Simpler said even though she's physically and mentally exhausted, she's still holding out hope.