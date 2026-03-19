Search for missing Illinois college student James Gracey in Barcelona partially focused on the sea

Local reports say the search for a missing University of Alabama student from the Chicago suburbs, who disappeared on a trip to Barcelona, Spain, is partially focused in the sea.

James "Jimmy" Gracey, 20, from Elmhurst, Illinois, was visiting friends studying abroad during his spring break. His family said he disappeared early Tuesday morning after visiting Shoko Barcelona, a club near the Villa Olimpica area on Barceloneta Beach .

Gracey's family said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants that were likely joggers, and a gold chain with a rhinestone cross. He's described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 175 pounds.

A press officer at the Communications Office of the Mossos, or Catalan Police, in Barcelona told CBS News that part of the investigation is now centered on the sea, with boats, divers and drones deployed. Another search also continues near the club where Gracey was last seen.

Officials said investigators are following several theories, including that foul play may have been involved.

The El Periódico newspaper in Spain reported that sources told them Gracey's wallet was found floating in the sea. CBS News has reached out to officials for more information and are waiting to hear back.

James "Jimmy" Gracey

Spanish newspapers have also reported that Barcelona police are looking into security video from the club. Shoko Nightclub told CBS News Chicago through messages that they have given the security video of the night Gracey was last seen to local law enforcement.

"Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother," the Gracey family wrote in a formal statement. "It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends."

"He's a great big brother, he's a great son, he's a great nephew, he's just very beloved," said his aunt Beth Marren O'Reilly. "He's a very responsible kid, which is why we're very worried. This is pretty out of character for him not to be in touch with friends and family."

Gracey's family is getting assistance from the U.S. State Department. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin confirmed he has been in touch with the family as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 224-505-3886.