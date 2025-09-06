Missing siblings, Amiirah and Herman Gholston, found safe a week after going missing in South Shore
A young brother and sister who had been missing from the South Side of Chicago for a week have been found safe.
Police said Amiirah Gholston, 3, and Herman Gholston, 6, were reported missing on Aug. 30, after they were last seen with a relative in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue.
Saturday afternoon, police announced the siblings had been found safe, but did not provide any further information.