Two children, siblings Amiirah and Herman Gholston, missing from South Side of Chicago

Chicago police are searching for a young brother and sister who have been missing from the South Shore neighborhood since Saturday.

Amiirah Gholston, 3, and Herman Gholston, 6, were last seen on Saturday in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue with a relative named Delisa Gear, police said.

3-year-old Amiirah Gholston (left) and 6-year-old Herman Gholston (right) have been missing since Aug. 30, 2025. Chicago Police

Amiirah is a 3-foot-7 and 38-pound Black girl, with brown eyes and braided hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants and blue shoes.

Herman is a 4-foot-3 and 60-pound Black boy with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red sweatpants, red baseball cap, and black gym shoes.

Anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts should call 911 or contact Area 2 special victims unit detectives at 312-747-8274.