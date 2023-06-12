Minivan slams into Des Plaines home

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A minivan slammed into a home in northwest suburban Des Plaines Sunday evening. 

It happened just before 6 p.m. near Thacker Street and Mount Prospect Road. 

"The police just alerted me. I was in the city having dinner with a few friends, and they called me saying that a car ran into my house," said homeowner Christopher Mikita. "Luckily it's still livable but a lot of damage." 

The minivan caused signifcant damage to the home's living room. 

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, but multiple people in the minivan were hospitalized. 

