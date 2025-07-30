Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park will close to cars once a month starting in August

There will be no cars on Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park on the last Sunday of every month starting in August for a new event called Meet Me on Milwaukee.

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce announced the events, which are currently scheduled for August, September and October.

On those last Sundays, Milwaukee will close to all car traffic between the North/Damen intersection and Ashland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The chamber hopes that will bring neighbors out of their homes to socialize and explore, and to generally strengthen the community overall.

There will be live music, and stores, restaurants and bars will be open as usual. Some local businesses will even set up shops on their sidewalks.

The first Meet Me on Milwaukee will be held Sunday, Aug. 31.