Watch CBS News
Local News

Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park will close to cars once a month starting in August

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

There will be no cars on Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park on the last Sunday of every month starting in August for a new event called Meet Me on Milwaukee.

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce announced the events, which are currently scheduled for August, September and October.

On those last Sundays, Milwaukee will close to all car traffic between the North/Damen intersection and Ashland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The chamber hopes that will bring neighbors out of their homes to socialize and explore, and to generally strengthen the community overall.

There will be live music, and stores, restaurants and bars will be open as usual. Some local businesses will even set up shops on their sidewalks.

The first Meet Me on Milwaukee will be held Sunday, Aug. 31. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue