Suspect arrested after attempted sexual assault of woman in Millennium Park parking garage

A suspect was in custody after trying to sexually assault a woman Monday morning in the Millennium Park parking garage in downtown Chicago.

Police said, around 6:30 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was walking in the garage in the first block of North Michigan Avenue, when a man tried to sexually assault her.

Witnesses intervened and the attacker ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Police said the suspect was located a short time later and was taken into custody.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, witnesses chased the suspect to the Monroe stop on the CTA Red Line, where officers took him into custody.

Charges were pending Monday afternoon.