100 military service members to train with Bears at Halas Hall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears are honoring our military service members at training camp today.

One hundred local service members will train like the team and compete in drills like the 40-yard dash, broad jump, and more.

It's part of a new partnership between the Bears and USAA – which stands for United Services Automobile Association.

It'll happen tonight at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.



First published on August 24, 2023 / 9:55 AM

