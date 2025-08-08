Watch CBS News
Mike Madigan must report to prison during appeal, judge rules

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan must report to prison while he appeals his conviction, a judge ruled Friday.

In June, Madigan was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being convicted on bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges. He was also ordered to pay a $2.5 million fine.

He was acquitted on seven other charges and jurors deadlocked on six further counts.

Madigan formally filed an appeal for those convictions on July 23 and asked a judge to keep him from going to prison during the appeal. The judge shot that down on Friday, ruling he failed "to meet the burden to show that his appeal will raise a substantial question of law or fact."

