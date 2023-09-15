Migrants to begin moving into hostel in Greektown Friday

Migrants to begin moving into Greektown hostel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of migrants are expected to move into a Greektown hostel on Friday

The city will use the Parthenon guest house near Jackson and Halsted as a temporary emergency shelter for asylum seekers.

It was previously used as a shelter from October 2022 through February.

However, the housing stopgap faces sharp criticism from residents and city leaders.

In a statement, Ald. Bill Conway (34th) described the city's approach to the migrant crisis as "inefficient and unsustainable."