Ald. Bill Conway to hold meeting discussing plans to move migrants into hostel in Greektown

By Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Greektown could soon be home to hundreds of migrants.

The city decided a hostel on Halsted would become a temporary shelter, and we're learning the location has been used as a migrant shelter before.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, plans are for a hostel in Greektown to be rented out for migrant housing beginning this Friday, Ahead of that move-in, community leaders are meeting to discuss solutions moving forward.

In a letter to neighbors, Ald. Bill Conway (34th) said he is holding a meeting in partnership with the mayor's office to inform the community more about this shelter and how they can ensure it's done in a way that's safe and secure for everyone.

The meeting is planned for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Merit School of Music in the West Loop. Representatives from the Chicago Police Department and DCFS will also be in attendance.

The hostel was previously used for a different group as a temporary migrant shelter from October 2022 until February of this year.

Community leaders said this time around, long-term solutions need to be discussed as more than 11,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago in the past year.

