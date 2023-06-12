Watch CBS News
Local News

Plans to move migrants from North Side YMCA on hold

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Plans to move migrants on hold
Plans to move migrants on hold 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plans are now on hold to relocate hundreds of migrants from the High Ridge YMCA.

The move was supposed to happen Friday, but parents inside the shelter were told by management buses wouldn't be coming.

According to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office statement, the families will stay to give them some extra time to plan and find possible alternatives to the Daley College shelter.

Many asylum-seekers previously pleaded with the city to stay where they are, and said they have support from people in the community.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.