Plans to move migrants from North Side YMCA on hold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plans are now on hold to relocate hundreds of migrants from the High Ridge YMCA.

The move was supposed to happen Friday, but parents inside the shelter were told by management buses wouldn't be coming.

According to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office statement, the families will stay to give them some extra time to plan and find possible alternatives to the Daley College shelter.

Many asylum-seekers previously pleaded with the city to stay where they are, and said they have support from people in the community.