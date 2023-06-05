Irish American Heritage Center hosts donation drive for migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Irish community is teaming up with local lawmakers and organizations in the Mayfair neighborhood to help migrants who have arrived in Chicago from South and Central America.

A donation drive is underway at the Irish American Heritage Center, at 4626 N. Knox Ave.

They're collecting non-perishable food, hygiene products such as diapers, and school supplies – including books, pencils and crayons.

The donation drive runs until 7 p.m. on Monday.

The effort comes as the city is caring for thousands of migrants, many of them sent here from Texas, as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's protest against the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Over the weekend, dozens of families moved into Richard J. Daley College, where several campus buildings will serve as temporary housing until August.

A temporary shelter for migrants also has been opened in the former Wadsworth Elementary School building in Woodlawn, and about 400 migrants are being housed at Wilbur Wright College through August.