Watch CBS News
Local News

Irish American Heritage Center hosts donation drive for migrants

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Irish American Heritage Center hosts donation drive for migrants
Irish American Heritage Center hosts donation drive for migrants 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Irish community is teaming up with local lawmakers and organizations in the Mayfair neighborhood to help migrants who have arrived in Chicago from South and Central America.

A donation drive is underway at the Irish American Heritage Center, at 4626 N. Knox Ave.

They're collecting non-perishable food, hygiene products such as diapers, and school supplies – including books, pencils and crayons.

The donation drive runs until 7 p.m. on Monday.

The effort comes as the city is caring for thousands of migrants, many of them sent here from Texas, as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's protest against the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Over the weekend, dozens of families moved into Richard J. Daley College, where several campus buildings will serve as temporary housing until August.

A temporary shelter for migrants also has been opened in the former Wadsworth Elementary School building in Woodlawn, and about 400 migrants are being housed at Wilbur Wright College through August.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 4:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.