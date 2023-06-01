Residents to sound off about plan to house migrants at Daley College in West Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southwest siders were set to voice their opinions Thursday evening about a plan to use Richard J. Daley College as a temporary shelter for migrants.
As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the proposal would allow for the housing of up to 600 migrants in four empty buildings at Daley College – one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago – located at 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. in the West Lawn community.
A town hall on the proposal was held Thursday evening.
Historically, such town halls have come with strong opinions from the community. We have seen a lot of opposition from neighbors who do not want to house migrants in their neighborhood – and would prefer resources and space to go to help to those who live in Chicago.
The meeting at Daley College came a day after a fiery City Council meeting, where leaders approved $51 million to fight the city's migrant crisis - after a heated debate with a series of emotional outbursts.
The funding will go first toward basic shelter, food insecurity, and staffing.
