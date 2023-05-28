Asylum seekers arrive at Wilbur Wright College days earlier than expected

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of asylum seekers will fall asleep Saturday night in the city's newest respite center after arriving at Wilbur Wright College on Chicago's Northwest Side. They had previously been staying in Chicago Police district lobbies.

The migrants arrived at the college days earlier than expected following backlash from some residents.

CBS 2's Sara Machi was there as the buses arrived.

When the bus pulled up to the city's Wright College around 4:30 p.m., a stream of asylum seekers walked into new temporary housing. The space is set up to take in 400 people, all of them families.

As soon as the bus pulled away, volunteers stepped up, handing out hundreds of dollars worth of toiletry kits, toys and snacks.

The group first stopped at a police district before heading to the college. They were surprised by what they heard from asylum seekers.

"This makes my heart hurt," said Juliette Sanchz, who was dropping off donations. "There were little girls, there were wives and other women who were coming up and saying they did not have clean underwear, and they did not have feminine hygiene products.

The outpouring of support is a contrast to the tension at a resident meeting Tuesday night. CBS 2 was there for the heated debate inside the same gym that now acts as a respite center.

But one alderman urged patience, asking people to wait and see what happens.

"People think they're going to be roaming the neighborhood and doing bad things. I don't think that is the case. I, in my heart of hearts, believe 95% to 99% of these people are here to work and make a better life for their family," said 38th Ward Ald. Nick Sposato.

As the donors handed out the last of their supplies, they said this is not the last time they'll step in to help.

Sposato said he disagrees with the way the city is funding some of the services for asylum seekers and will oppose a $51 million proposal at the next meeting Wednesday. He said he would like to see these funds open for all homeless residents in Chicago.

This center is supposed to stay open through Aug. 1.

Police are asking any donations to be dropped off at designated drop-off sites and not at police station.