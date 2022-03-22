Watch CBS News

Micker Adolfo hits three-run bomb as White Sox beat Dodgers in Cactus League play

/ CBS Chicago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The White Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play on Monday.

In the bottom of the second, Micker Aldolfo was out of options with two strikes. So it was big club or bust.

Adolfo made his impact felt for that at-bat, with a three-run bomb to the right. He would drive in four.

The Sox won 8-6.

First published on March 21, 2022 / 8:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.