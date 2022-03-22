Micker Adolfo hits three-run bomb as White Sox beat Dodgers in Cactus League play

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The White Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play on Monday.

In the bottom of the second, Micker Aldolfo was out of options with two strikes. So it was big club or bust.

Adolfo made his impact felt for that at-bat, with a three-run bomb to the right. He would drive in four.

The Sox won 8-6.