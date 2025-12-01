Michigan State names former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald as next coach

Michigan State on Monday announced former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald as its next football coach.

Fitzgerald, 50, replaces Jonathan Smith, who was fired by the university Sunday after less than two years in East Lansing. Smith went 9-15 and 4-14 in the Big Ten over two seasons.

The university has not disclosed the terms of Fitzgerald's contract. His hiring must be approved by the MSU Board of Trustees, which is next set to meet on Dec. 12.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for Michigan State Football," said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics J Batt. "Pat Fitzgerald is widely recognized as an exceptional football coach, whose teams play with extreme toughness and grit, demonstrate continual improvement and maximize potential. Pat is an excellent fit for Michigan State Football, as he understands the Big Ten, has great relationships throughout the Midwest and embodies the values on which our program was built. His incredible passion will resonate throughout the program, connecting with all members of our Spartan community, including student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and donors."

In 17 seasons as head coach at Northwestern, Fitzgerald led the Wildcats to a 110-101 record, 10 bowl game appearances and a pair of Big Ten West Division titles. During his tenure (2006-2023) as head coach at his alma mater, Fitzgerald was named the 2018 Big Ten Coach of the Year, and in 2020, won the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year Award after leading Northwestern to a No. 10 ranking and a win in the Citrus Bowl.

"I am honored to be named the head football coach at Michigan State University," said Fitzgerald in a statement. "I'd like to thank President Guskiewicz and Athletics Director Batt for this opportunity. This is a program with a deep and storied tradition, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence that extends far beyond the football field. What excited me most about this opportunity was the vision for what Michigan State can be for years to come. We will restore tradition, and I'm eager to earn the trust of our players, alumni, and fans while competing at the highest level."

Fitzgerald was dismissed by Northwestern before the 2023 season due to a hazing scandal, but was later awarded $130 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the university after the school could not find sufficient evidence that Fitzgerald was aware of the alleged hazing.

A College Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2008, Fitzgerald led Northwestern to consecutive Big Ten championships in 1995 and 1996 and joined the Wildcats coaching staff in 2001 as a defensive backs coach.

MSU went 4-8 overall and 1-8 in Big Ten play in 2025. The Spartans snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 38-28 win over Maryland at Ford Field on Saturday.