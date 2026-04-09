Chicago man charged with threatening to kill Trump, and "hunt" Secret Service agent investigating threat

A Chicago man has been charged with threatening to kill President Trump and his son, Barron, and then "hunt" a Secret Service agent and "shoot up" the office where he worked after the agent had gone to his home to investigate.

Michael Kovco, 29, has been charged with one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

According to the charges, Kovco sent a message to the offical White House website on March 17, threatening to kill the president and his youngest son. The message stated it was from "Mr. I'm going to f***ing kill your child Kovco" and included Kovco's telephone number and email address.

"I'm going to take a serrated knife and saw Barron Trump's head off after I successfully stake out the president of the united states with a high caliber sniper rifle permanently aimed at the White House Lawn from a local vantage point. I have absolutely every intent of plotting and carrying out an active assassination attempt against the President of the United States of America. This is a serious threat," he allegedly wrote.

After a Secret Service agent visited Kovco's home on March 19, he sent another message to the White House website, threatening to "hunt" the agent with a gun.

"I'm gonna hunt the secret service agent that comes to my door's family so he better not tell me any identifying information at all like first or last name or pet name or address or place of work because im going to buy a small concealable firearm and go shoot up his place of work immediately if he tells me anything," he allegedly wrote.

In other messages the same day, he also sent messages saying he planned to buy a high-caliber assault rifle and plant several improvised explosive devices around Washington, D.C., "until I get justice for my rape from the US government."

"I'm going to leave improvised explosive devices which i do not currently have the means to manufacture but can purchase with relatively little resources and assemble with relatively little effort at some point in the future as a puntive action against any secret service agent who comes to respond to these clear and apparent threats," he allegedly wrote.

When the agent and other investigators returned to his home later that day following those threats, a person who met them in the hallway told them that Kovco was unemployed and off his medication, and rarely left his home.

When they spoke to Kovco, he became agitated and first told them, "It wasn't me," but later told them "Ok, I posted four more. I'm gonna get money from you're a**. Go check it out."

Kovco then went back inside his home and the investigators left.

According to the charges, Kovco also sent a message to the CIA public website in August 2025, threatening to kill President Trump.

"I am plotting to kill the president of the united states in an ambush with a heavy caliber anti material rifle. Please make a clear line of fire from the white house to marine one on the presidents next departure from the garden," he allegedly wrote, along with his email address and phone number.

When Secret Service agents questioned Kovco about that threat in August, he said someone else could have posted the threat along with his contact information on the website. He also claimed he had sold the phone with that number to a store months earlier, but the store manager told agents they do not buy phones from people

Kovco was arrested last week, and is due to appear for a detention hearing at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago on Friday.