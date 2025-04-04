Chicago elementary school custodian chosen as finalist for national award

Hibbard Elementary School celebrating a custodian like no other

Hibbard Elementary School celebrating a custodian like no other

Hibbard Elementary School celebrating a custodian like no other

A public school on the Northwest Side of Chicago is getting national recognition for one of its staff members.

Mica Ortiz's job title is custodian, but she goes above and beyond, keeping Hibbard Elementary School in Albany Park sparkling clean.

"I feel Hibbard is like my second home," she said.

Second graders Aseel Miri and Matthew Wallace can tell Ortiz is a great custodian, "because the school is really clean."

But Aseel and Matthew also notice something else.

"She smiles a lot," Aseel said.

Staff members Jackie Hogan and Will Klee see it, too.

"She's always got something positive to say, or a joke in hand, which makes the day go by pretty smooth," Klee said.

"I bring happiness," Ortiz said. "Coworkers, teachers, students. All the time. I say hi to everyone."

"I have never been greeted without a smile from her, which is just a great way to start your day," Hogan said.

It seems Ortiz's kindness has rubbed off on everyone. Staff nominated her for the Cintas Corporation's annual nationwide custodian of the year contest, and she made the list of 10 finalists.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it," Otiz said. "Honestly, I'm speechless. I'm not even know how to explain it."

The grand prize winner will get $10,000, a trip for two to Las Vegas, and a new cleaning cart and supplies. Among other prizes, the winning school gets a pizza party.

"I like parties," Aseel said.

"Will there be cake?" Matthew said.

"Who doesn't like pizza parties?" Klee said.

Online voting is open through April 11 to pick the winner.

"I hope she's number one. I mean, she's number one in my book – in our book."

As a finalist, Ortiz gets $1,000. The school will also get a package of cleaning supplies.