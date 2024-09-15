More street closures as Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday marked day three of Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Chicago, and the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications again announced intermittent street closures to deal with traffic congestion.

Officials announced the closures before 7 p.m., saying drivers should allow extra travel time, but public transit was not affected.

Chicago insists it is ready to deal with any potential traffic gridlock on Sunday evening. Anyone living or working in the central business district has 11 specific entry and exit points to get in and out of the area:

Halsted and Division streets

Halsted Street and Chicago Avenue

Halsted Street and Washington Boulevard

Halsted and Madison streets

Halsted Street and Jackson Boulevard

Division Street and LaSalle Boulevard

Roosevelt Road and Canal Street

Roosevelt Road and Desplaines Street

18th and State streets

18th Street and Michigan Avenue

18th Street and Indiana Avenue

There were many activities across the Chicago area, including the massive Mexican Independence Day parade in Little Village.

Pride runs deep in Little Village from Albany to Kostner Avenue on 26th Street. It was a sea of red, white, and green.

A vibrant display of participants showcased a host of traditions stemming from diverse regions and cultures.

Many gathered for the Mexican Independence Day parade, including Nancy Ayala and Ryan Alvarado. It was their first time participating in the parade.

"Today, we are living our ancestors' wildest dreams, and we're here to say, 'Sí se pudo estamos aquí y que viva México,'" Nancy said.

That means, "We did it. We are here. Long live Mexico."

"We're probably one of the most tight-knit communities," said Ryan Alvarado. "You know, there's togetherness in every corner of our neighborhoods that you go to, and I think that's what I love most."

Sunday marked the 53rd annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade. Nearly 400,000 people were expected to attend.

"I used to come when I was like 11 or 14. From there on, I never missed a parade," said Jahaira Rivera.

This year's parade theme is "Tu Mexico, Tu Chicago." It focuses on Mexican identity and culture with an emphasis on representing each state in Mexico.

Sunday's celebrations come a day after Chicago's Office of Emergency Management implemented rolling street closures and restricted access to downtown in response to Saturday night's crowds, resulting in significant traffic backups.

"As you know, previous years has not been as organized, and it has left a lot of people feeling with anxiety. And what we're doing here, I made this commitment, we're returning the celebration of El Grito downtown today," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The traditional Mexican sense of happiness and celebration could be felt in Little Village.

"Our ancestors fought the battle," said Ayala.

The El Grito celebration continues in Grant Park until 10 p.m. Sunday.