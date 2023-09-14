Chicago officials prepare for Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Celebrations for Mexican Independence Day are underway in Chicago, but the bigger parties are expected to happen this weekend.

Last year, some celebrations got out of hand, especially downtown. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez dug into what the city is doing to prepare for the celebrations this year.

Those in the city are likely to see many Mexican flags being flown this weekend. While the city said it welcomes the celebration of culture, officials are taking steps to make sure the demonstrations are carried out safely and respectfully, and they're asking people to do the same.

In Little Village, vendors are painting the streets green, red, and white in celebration of Mexican Independence Day this weekend.

"The colors, the flags, you just feel alive here," said resident Luz Lugo.

It's a time when some like Javier Torres make their living. Large flags can go for over $100, and while sales are down this year, the ones that can be placed on the hoods of cars are selling out.

While some are getting their celebratory gear ahead of the festivities, the City of Chicago is sending a message to those planning on taking to the streets to celebrate.

A public service announcement asking residents to "please be respectful and celebrate responsibly" was released after last year when hundreds of cars flooded downtown streets and caused gridlock and safety concerns as some emergency vehicles couldn't get through the crowds.

This year, the Mexican consulate also chimed in.

"Celebrate with your family. Remember your traditions and be proud of your roots. Please respect others during the celebrations," said one consulate official.

In a since-deleted social media post, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said, "Caravans that create a threat to public safety will not be tolerated," and "anyone in violation of city ordinances will be held accountable." Meanwhile, the Office of Emergency Management said it will activate its emergency operations center to monitor events around the city this weekend.

"You feel free in this country, so you should be able to walk around and do as you feel, as you think, as long as it doesn't hurt anybody, and you don't get out of hand, respectfully," said Lugo.

The Chicago Police Department and OEMC wouldn't disclose specifics about any possible road closures or when to expect such closures. They only said they were working together to manage traffic over the weekend.

There will also be other festivities and concerts taking place downtown, so officials encouraged people to get around using public transportation.