Mexican Independence Day celebrations take place this weekend in Pilsen, Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mexican Independence Day is a week away, but many in the city are kicking off the celebrations early.

On Saturday, the 20th annual parade in Pilsen will step off at 19th Street and on Sunday, Little Village will host the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade.

The events are expected to draw as many as half a million people. Chicago police will staff extra patrols to deal with the crowds and traffic.

They will also be deploying the caravan task force to make sure roving celebrations like some in the Loop last year stay peaceful.