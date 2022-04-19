Metro by T-Mobile store robbed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Monday were searching for the person who robbed a Metro by T-Mobile cellphone store in Humboldt Park.

Just after 6 p.m., someone went in with a knife and stole items from the store on North Avenue just west of Kedzie Avenue.

Some of the stolen merchandise might already have been found by late Monday night. Police were seen pulling merchandise out of a camouflage bag.

No one had been arrested late Monday.