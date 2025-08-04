Metra cuts down UP-NW trains for track reconstruction project lasting through September

There will be less Metra UP-NW trains running starting Monday to accommodate a construction project that lasts through mid-September.

Metra began a project to replace thousands of ties on the Union Pacific-Northwest Monday. As a result, four midday weekday trains are being canceled to accommodate the construction. The work is still expected to cause delays of about 10 minutes for all trains and delays of up to 30 minutes for midday trains.

Two inbound and two outbound trains have been canceled: the inbound #648 with 11:45 a.m. departure from Crystal Lake and the inbound #654 with 2:45 p.m. departure from Crystal Lake, and the outbound #621 with 9:35 a.m. departure from Chicago and the outbound #627 with 12:35 p.m. departure from Chicago.

The hope is that by canceling the midday trains, Metra will be able to prevent congestion on the line that could cause more significant and widespread delays through the day.

Union Pacific Railroad is replacing ties on all three of their tracks in the 24-mile stretch between Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood and Barrington, Illinois.

The project is scheduled to be complete by Sunday, Sept. 20.