Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains halted after train hits car on Chicago's Northwest Side

Metra trains on the Union Pacific Northwest train were halted during the afternoon rush Wednesday after a train hit a car on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The train hit the car at the Bryn Mawr crossing, near Bryn Mawr Avenue between the diagonal Avondale Avenue and Northwest Highway at about 6200 West in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

The outbound train, No. 641, was due into Harvard, Illinois, at 5:50 p.m.

It was stopped along with all other Union Pacific Northwest inbound and outbound trains. The anticipated duration of the delay was unknown.

There was no evidence of a wrecked vehicle or any large-scale damage, but Metra police were on the scene investigating.

Bryn Mawr Avenue remained open to traffic.

