Metra Union Pacific North trains disrupted after vehicle hits bridge

Metra trains on the Union Pacific North line were halted Monday morning after a vehicle struck a bridge.

Metra said a vehicle struck the bridge near the new Peterson/Ridge station on the Union Pacific North line, which runs on an elevated embankment along Ravenswood Avenue in the area.

The station is located on the cusp of the West Ridge and Edgewater communities.

By 8:22 a.m., trains were running again, but were delayed up to 25 minutes.

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