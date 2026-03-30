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Metra Union Pacific North trains disrupted after vehicle hits bridge

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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Metra trains on the Union Pacific North line were halted Monday morning after a vehicle struck a bridge.

Metra said a vehicle struck the bridge near the new Peterson/Ridge station on the Union Pacific North line, which runs on an elevated embankment along Ravenswood Avenue in the area.

The station is located on the cusp of the West Ridge and Edgewater communities.

By 8:22 a.m., trains were running again, but were delayed up to 25 minutes.

CHECK: Metra updates

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