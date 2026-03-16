Metra North Central Service trains stopped in River Grove after pedestrian struck

All inbound and outbound Metra North Central Service trains are stopped near River Grove after a pedestrian was struck by a train Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Metra officials have not said how long they anticipate trains will remain halted, but extensive delays are expected. Those delays could impact the evening commute as well.

Metra said the pedestrian was struck by a train that was on its way to Antioch. No further information about the incident was immediately available.

CBS News Chicago has also reached out to River Grove officials, including the police and fire department, for more information and are waiting to hear back.



The extent of the pedestrian's injuries was not immediately known.