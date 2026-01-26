Metra train hits snow plow near Bartlett, Illinois, disrupting service on Milwaukee District West line

Metra Milwaukee District West service has been disrupted after a train struck a small snow plow near the Bartlett station, officials said.

Officials said an outbound train was approaching the Bartlett station when it struck what officials called a "small, private snow plow." Metra officials said no one on the train was injured but did not have information on whether the driver of the snow plow was hurt, or how severely.

Both inbound and outbound trains were affected for about half an hour before inbound train movement was restored, officials said. Outbound trains remain stopped and the train that struck the snow plow ill not operate past Bartlett. The train after it, which was scheduled to depart Elgin at 9:22 a.m., is also not operating.

Extensive delays are expected to continue. Riders can visit metra.com for the latest service alerts.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Metra and Bartlett police for more information and are waiting to hear back.