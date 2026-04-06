Metra electronic ticket pilot program launches today at downtown Chicago stations

Metra officially launched a new pilot program for electronic ticketing Monday at some downtown Chicago stations.

Starting April 6, commuters at some downtown stations will have to show their digital or paper ticket before boarding the train, with the goal of testing how fast, durable and functional the agency's new handheld scanning devices are. They're also looking to gather data on how riders buy fares.

Crews will stop riders at the platform entrance to scan your ticket.

The pilot program is starting with off-peak trains so Metra can avoid logjams. If the testing goes well, the program will be expanded to trains in peak times.

Riders who don't have a ticket as they enter the platform will be asked to buy one before boarding.