Metra fare collection technology pilot program starts in April

Metra is launching a pilot program for new fare collection technology at the beginning of April.

The program starts April 6, and will require riders to launch their Ventra ticket or show their paper ticket before boarding select trains at downtown stations, the agency said.

The goal is to test how fast, durable and functional new handheld scanning devices are. Riders will be stopped at the platform entrance and asked to show their Ventra or paper ticket.

The pilot program begins with off-peak trains so Metra can avoid logjams. If the initial testing goes well, then Metra will expand the program to trains during peak times.

Riders without a ticket as they enter the platform will be asked to buy one before boarding, Metra said.