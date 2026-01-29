Metra delays expected to persist for Thursday evening rush

Metra on Thursday apologized for delays on its commuter trains during the morning rush, while also warning riders to expect more delays of up to an hour Thursday night because of switch and signal issues.

Metra told commuters who take the BNSF, Heritage Corridor, and Southwest Service lines to consider other options for the Thursday evening rush.

The BNSF line heads west to Aurora, the Heritage Corridor line runs southwest to Joliet, and the Southwest Service line also heads southwest to terminate in Manhattan, Illinois.

On Wednesday night, switch and signal problems led to delays of up to 45 minutes. At least one outbound BNSF train was canceled Wednesday night

Metra also warned riders Thursday to be aware of possible track changes at Union Station, and said riders should be sure to check the gate boards.