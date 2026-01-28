Switch problems at Union Station delay trains on 3 Metra lines

A track switching problem at Union Station in downtown Chicago was causing delays for three Metra commuter train lines during the Wednesday evening rush.

Metra said a switch failure at Union Station was causing delays of up to 45 minutes for inbound and outbound BNSF trains and up to 20 minutes for inbound and outbound Southwest Service trains. At least one outbound BNSF train was canceled. On the Heritage Corridor, the final outbound train of the day to Joliet was running up to 30 minutes behind schedule due to the switch problem

Some track changes might be necessary on the Union Station south concourse, so Metra said riders should check the gate boards at the station before boarding their train.