Metra trains stopped on Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor due to stuck drawbridge

Service on two Metra lines serving the southwest suburbs has been halted during the Monday afternoon rush due to a drawbridge malfunction.

Metra said riders on the Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines was stopped due to an Amtrak bridge over the South Branch of the Chicago River being stuck in the air.

At least two trains that had already left Union Station were turned back, and Metra said riders should seek alternate transportation, including the BNSF and Rock Island lines.

It was unclear how soon the stuck bridge would be repaired and normal service on the Heritage Corridor and Southwest Service lines would resume.